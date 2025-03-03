'Some Ghana Premier League players fake injuries to avoid certain intimidating venues' – Christopher Nettey

Nations FC full-back Christopher Nettey has revealed that some Ghana Premier League players fake injuries to avoid playing at certain intimidating venues due to safety concerns.

The former Asante Kotoko defender made these comments following the recent violent incident in Nsoatre, where a Porcupine Warriors fan, Francis Frimpong "Pooley," was fatally stabbed.

Speaking to 3Sports, Nettey shared a troubling experience in which a police officer admitted reluctance to provide security on a match day, suggesting that players could be at serious risk.

He also highlighted similar concerns in Elmina, questioning whether all stakeholders are truly committed to improving safety.

Nettey stressed that while the Ghana Football Association (GFA) can introduce safety measures, lasting change requires a collective effort from fans and players.

“A policeman once told me he wasn’t ready to work on a particular day, meaning if I got attacked, I could be beaten to death. I know some players who fake injuries to avoid certain venues, while others intentionally pick up cards to escape those fixtures due to intimidation.

“The GFA can introduce safety protocols, but the real change must come from the supporters and the players themselves."

The Ghana Premier League is scheduled to resume on March 7, following the final funeral rites of Nana Pooley on March 6.