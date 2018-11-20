Some Kotoko players have started sabotaging C.K Akunor- Aduana asst. coach W.O Tandoh

Assistant coach of Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars, W.O Tandoh has made an astonishing allegation against the players of Asante Kotoko, insisting some of them are sabotaging the work of C.K Akunor.

According to Mr. Tandoh, most of the players are overage and can't keep up with the pace of the former Black Stars captain's training regimen hence the reason for destructing Akunor's work.

"Some of the Asante Kotoko players are overage and are struggling to keep up with C.K. Akunnor's regimen. They've thus started sabotaging him, having realized they won't be part of his future plans," W.O Tandoh told Sikka Sports.

Asante Kotoko have been preparing ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup, and recently returned from a day day camping in the Western Region.

The Porcupine Warriors, who will face the winners of the Cameroonian FA Cup between Lion Blesse and Edding Sport, have now switched camp to Mampong to continue preparations.