‘Some players feigned illness due to salary arrears’ – Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu reveals

Asante Kotoko skipper, Richard Boadu has disclosed that some of his team mates were forced to fake illness last season over delays in salary payments.

Players of the team are reportedly still owed three months salaries after the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season. Boadu has admitted that managing issues like this made his work as leader of the team a difficult one.

“Difficult moment. It was like everybody turned their back on us. Everything including monetary issues was slow. When you speak to management, they tell you support from our sponsors was not coming. God help us,” he told Kessben Sports.

“When we went for training, some players feigned illness. I always had to plead with the boys at meetings. It was hard. I wanted the season to end early when we had four games left. Kotoko heat. What can we do? Once we have accepted to play for the team, we have to serve,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors finished the season in 4th position after failing to defend their league title.

By Suleman Asante