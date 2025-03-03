Some players intentionally pick up cards to avoid certain fixtures - Christopher Nettey on hooliganism

Nations FC defender Christopher Nettey has made a startling revelation that some Ghana Premier League players deliberately get yellow cards to avoid playing at certain venues due to safety concerns and intimidation.

In an interview with 3Sports, Nettey disclosed that some players fake injuries or pick up cards to escape fixtures at venues with a history of violence.

"A policeman once told me he wasn’t ready to work on a particular day, meaning if I got attacked, I could be beaten to death.

“I know some players who fake injuries to avoid certain venues, while others intentionally pick up cards to escape those fixtures due to intimidation," Nettey revealed.

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume on March 7, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) introducing new safety measures to enhance security at all league venues.