Something radical must happen, says Saanie Daara after Ghana’s failed 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesperson Ibrahim Saanie Daara has called for major reforms in Ghana football following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Saanie Daara described Ghana’s campaign as poorly managed and riddled with systemic failings. He attributed the team’s poor performance to a lack of preparation and disorganization across all levels of the football ecosystem.

“Our campaign was wishy-washy,” he said bluntly on Joy News. “At a time when other teams were well-prepared, we were juggling issues like where to play our matches, the state of our pitches, and dealing with last-minute challenges.”

Saanie Daara highlighted the impact of recurring player absences, with eight key players missing the final match against Niger. “While injuries and personal reasons are understandable, it reflects deeper issues in how the team is managed,” he stated.

Criticism was also levelled at the coach, Otto Addo, and the GFA’s leadership. “Toward the end of the campaign, the way the coach handled the team raised concerns. The Management Committee and the Executive Committee of the GFA also failed to rise to the occasion,” he noted.

While acknowledging the potential of Ghana’s youthful squad, as seen in the 2022 World Cup, Saanie Daara warned that potential alone is insufficient. “Something radical must happen, but the radicality of it must not completely destroy what has been built. We need reflection, careful planning, and better leadership to avoid repeating these mistakes,” he concluded.

The GFA Executive Council is set to meet on Wednesday to address the team’s performance and chart a path forward.