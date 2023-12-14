'Sometimes, you can get confused' - CK Akonnor opens up on coaching Black Stars

Former Ghana coach Charles Kwablan (CK) Akonnor opened up about the challenges he faced during his tenure as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Akonnor, who held the position for a year before being relieved of his duties in September 2021, shared insights into the pressures and difficulties encountered during his time at the helm.

Akonnor, in an interview with Joy Sports, acknowledged the intense scrutiny and criticism that often comes with managing the national team, expressing empathy for the current Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

He stated, "I know what he is going through. It's a difficult time. Sometimes, you can get confused especially when the whole nation comes at you,"

The former Asante Kotoko coach emphasised the importance of maintaining calm amid the challenges, urging both the nation and the coaching staff to remain composed.

"We need to be calm. There is a need for calmness to prepare well, get focused and have a strategy as to how we can go into this tournament.

"It's a big deal for us as a football nation but we need to calm down and allow him to prepare the team adequately so we can go to this tournament and do well," he added.

Akonnor's departure from the coaching role led to the appointment of Serbian Milovan Rajevac, followed by Otto Addo taking interim charge. Under Addo's leadership, Ghana successfully qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The current coach, Chris Hughton, faces substantial pressure following three defeats in the last four games.

Ghana's recent 1-0 loss to Comoros has raised doubts about their prospects in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they are grouped with Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt.