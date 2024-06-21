Sometimes you have to move forward – Mathew Anim Cudjoe opens up on Dundee exit

Former Asante Kotoko winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe has revealed that he chose not to renew his contract with Dundee United in pursuit of more playing time.

The youngster departed the Scottish club at the beginning of June after spending two and a half years with them.

In an interview with 3Sports, Cudjoe shared that Dundee United had offered him multiple contracts to try and retain him.

"They gave me a first contract when we started the season but I didn’t accept it. In my second season, they gave me another contract. This third season, they offered me a contract, but sometimes you have to move forward in football to experience more. Dundee United have been very good to me and I really appreciate it," he said.

Cudjoe had limited opportunities last season, with only seven starts but managed to score four goals and two assists to help Dundee United secure promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

"I talked to my dad and we made the decision together to reject the contract. I want to go somewhere to play games and enjoy football because that’s what’s important. I’m young and I have to show people what I can do on the pitch," he explained.

When asked about his next move, Cudjoe was reserved, saying: "I’ll leave it to my dad and my agent. I don’t want to talk about it yet but my future will be sorted very soon."