"Sometimes you have to move forward"- Mathew Anim Cudjoe reveals why he refused to stay at Dundee United

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe has disclosed the reason behind his decision to refuse a contract extension at Dundee United.

The former Ghana U17 star was offered a new deal at the end of the season after a good campaign with the Tangerines but decided to end his stay with the Scottish outfit.

His next move is yet to be decided but admitted he rejected three deals to remain in Scotland with Dundee.

"They gave me first contract when we started the season but I didn't accept the contract. They gave me the second one which I didn't take before the third, they offered me a contract," he told 3 Sports.

"Dundee United has been good to me and I really appreciate it but in football sometimes you have to move forward, go to another team and experience how football is," he added.

"For me, I talk to my father and we make decisions together so the decision was no I am not accepting the contract. I want to go somewhere to play games and enjoy football because I am young."

The 20-year-old is expected to land a new club before the start of next season.