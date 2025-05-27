Sometimes you have ups and downs - Otto Addo on Felix Afena-Gyan’s career struggles

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed his support for Felix Afena-Gyan, who has been called up to the national team after a three-year absence.

Afena-Gyan has found form with Juventus Next Gen, scoring six goals in 30 appearances.

Addo acknowledged that Afena-Gyan's career struggles are normal in football, saying, "Sometimes you have ups and sometimes you have downs."

He believes this call-up is another opportunity for the young player to showcase himself.

Addo stated, "He's still young, and we want to give him another chance." The coach is confident that Afena-Gyan can make a positive impact for the Black Stars.

Afena-Gyan is expected to join the team in London for their match against Nigeria on May 29 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The winner will advance to the final against either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago on May 31. Addo's support could be crucial in helping Afena-Gyan regain his confidence and form.