Son of late Christian Atsu wins trophy

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian football player Christian Atsu, shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram.

The picture showed her son, Joshua Atsupie, proudly holding a trophy after his Under-9 team, Gosforth Football Club, won the final of the Pro Motiv8 Tournament.

Marie-Claire expressed her joy and pride in her son's accomplishment and captioned the post with the words "will make his dad proud," in honour of Christian Atsu, who tragically passed away in the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Atsu, a well-known player, represented Ghana in 65 matches, scoring nine goals. He was particularly remembered for his impressive goals in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash against Guinea.

Ghanaians who saw Marie-Claire's post sent their condolences to the family and encouraged Joshua to continue making his father proud. Christian Atsu's one-week observation is set to take place on March 4th.