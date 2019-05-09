Songne Yacouba won't force his way out of Kotoko, says agent

The agent of Asante Kotoko striker Songne Yacouba says the Burkinabe has not agreed a contract extension.

Gyasi Gyantua met officials on Saturday and both parties agreed the striker will see out the remaining one year in his contract but allowed to leave if his price tag is met.

He told GNA Sports: "It is never true that Yacouba has agreed to extend contract with Kotoko. He has one more year with the club and has agreed to honour that.

"Kotoko has helped Yacouba and the player too has helped the team so there is no way he would force his way out of the club.''

Yacouba is wanted by South African giants Orlando Pirates and Al Hilal of Sudan after an impressive campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He returned to training last week after close to four weeks out injured.