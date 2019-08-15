Soufia Abdou replaces assistant referee Salissou Bashir in officials to handle Ashantigold-Akonangui game

Assistant referee Soufia Abdou has replaced Salissou Bachir in the list of officials to handle the CAF Confederation Cup game between Ashantigold and Akonangui FC in Obuasi on August 24th.

The Miners confirmed the changes from CAF on their official Twitter handle.

"CHANGES: Assistant Referee 2: Salissou Maman Bachir (Niger), initially designated for our CAF Confederation Cup second leg game with Akonangui FC has been replaced with Soufia Abdou (Niger )," the club Tweeted.

Referee Abdoulaye Rhisa Almustapha will be the center referee for the game between Ashantigold and Akonangui FC.

The Nigerien will be assisted by compatriots Sadissou Idi and Soufia Abdou as lines 1 and 2 respectively. Moussa Ahamadou also from Niger will be the fourth official with Nigerian Sanusi Mohammed as the Match Commissioner. Ashantigold will host Akonangui FC in Obuasi after the first leg ended 1-1 in Ebibeyin. The miners need a win or a scoreless draw to progress.