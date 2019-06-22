Sought-after CSKA Sofia winger Edwin Gyasi in talks with unnamed MLS club

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi is in discussions with a Major League Soccer club for a loan move, his Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia have announced.

The 27-year-old Dutch born has been linked with a move abroad after excelling for CSKA.

In 50 matches the last two seasons, Gyasi scored six goals and 10 assists.

Gyasi featured in seven Europa League qualifiers and scoring on three occasions for CSKA Sofia.

The AZ Alkmaar Academy graduate has previously played for Eredivisie sides FC Twente and Heracles, as well as second-division club Roda JC Kerkrade.

Gyasi has also featured for Norwegian side Aalesunds FK.