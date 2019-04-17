Sought-after Emmanuel Gyamfi leaves Asante Kotoko to decide future; won't force exit

In-demand Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi says he left his future in the hands of the club.

The talented speedster is wanted by Zambian side Zesco United who have begun negotiations with the Ghanaian giants.

Gyamfi was in top form for the Porcupine Warriors during their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

''I read online that Zesco is interested in me and Kotoko is insisting that they will consider negotiation with them to allow me to leave,'' the 24-year-old is quoted as saying.

''But as I ask talk to you, no management member of the club has informed me about any move and I am committed to staying with Kotoko if the need be.

''I will never force a move away from the club because I need to have the club's blessing when am leaving. That is not to say i won't consider any deals when they arrive.

''There have been several contacts from clubs with north Africa and Europe but I need to take my time to make a choice.''