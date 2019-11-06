SOURCES: GNPC, Ghana Gas to sponsor 2019/20 Ghana Premier League

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season is set to be sponsored by Ghana Gas and Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) through an intervention by government to ensure the league starts in December, according to reports.

As earlier reported by Ghana’s football leading the website, GHANAsoccernet.com, government would want the quick resumption of the Ghana league as the country heads into an election year.

According to our source, the return of the Ghana league will help ease pressure on the government as football also dominates the media landscape.

With the image of Ghana football battered by last year’s documentary by Anas Amereyaw Anas, government is the only body to ready to invest into Ghana football as corporate Ghana are not ready at this moment.

Government sponsored the Normalisation Committee Special Competitions and are ready to sonspor the new Ghana league season according to our sources.

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku in his first meeting with the leader of government Nana Akufo-Addo called for support for his administration which government obliged.

Registration for players for the new season has been opened.