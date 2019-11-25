Sources: Godfred Saka joins Accra Great Olympics 

Former Aduana Stars defender Godfred Saka has completed a move to Accra based Great Olympics ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season according to reports.

Accra Great Olympics are beefing up their squad ahead of the start of the new season and have captured the experience right back in the ongoing transfer window.

Saka has vast experience in the local scene having played and captained 2017/18 league champions Aduana Stars before moving on a free transfer to join to Karela United the following season.

The Ghana Premier League league is set to kick off on 21 December, 2019.