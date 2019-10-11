Sources: Real Madrid will turn to Thomas Partey if they fail to land Pogba

Real Madrid are interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey if they fail to land Paul Pogba in the next transfer window.

Manchester United are reluctant on allowing their star player to leave and Madrid will have to pay more than € 100 million for his services.

According to reports in Spain, Madrid boss Zidane was impressed with Partey’s performance in the Madrid derby in September and is likely to opt for him if they fail to land Pogba.

Partey is contracted to Atletico Madrid till 2022 and there have been reports, Atletico are willing to tie him down to a long term contract.

Partey’s release clause is €50 million and Atletico are ready to increase it by increasing his salary