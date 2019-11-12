South Africa arrive for AFCON 2021 qualifier opener against Ghana

Ghana's opponent in the opening 2021 Nations Cup qualifier South Africa have arrived ahead of Thursday's clash.

The South African's led by coach Molefe Ntseki arrived in the early hours of Tuesday morning and will commence training on Tuesday ahead of the game in Cape Coast on November 14.

The Bafana Bafana lads will be expected to leave for Cape Coast on Wednesday after a day in Accra.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.