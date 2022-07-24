South Africa claim first WAFCON trophy thanks to Magaia brace against Morocco

South Africa defeated host Morocco 2-1 on Saturday to win their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations title.

Striker Hildah Magaia scored both goals in front of a packed crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

With goals in the 63rd and 71st minutes of the second half, the South Korean-based attacker set Banyana Banyana on their way to their first continental title in Rabat.

Rosella Ayane scored with ten minutes left to ensure a tense finish at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium, giving the raucous home fans some hope.

Despite the late efforts of the home side to restore parity South African held on to win their first title after five failed attempts in the final of the continent’s flagship women’s competition.