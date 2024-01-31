South Africa coach Hugo Broos lauds team's 'special' win against Morocco in AFCON 2023

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos, has expressed his pride and satisfaction after his team's impressive 2-0 victory against Morocco in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Goals from Evidence Magkopa and Teboho Mokeona sealed the win for Bafana Bafana, earning them a spot in the quarterfinals against Cape Verde.

Broos praised his team's performance and strategy, saying, "Beating a team like Morocco is something special. This is a very good team with very good players, but we did the right analysis, and the way we played, the tactic was the right one."

The experienced coach is hopeful that his team can continue their winning streak and win the trophy, which would be their first AFCON title since 1996. Broos previously led Cameroon to victory in the 2017 AFCON tournament.

With confidence and determination, South Africa are ready to take on Cape Verde in the quarterfinals this weekend. A win would bring them one step closer to achieving their goal of lifting the coveted trophy.