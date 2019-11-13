South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki reveals reason for not picking Pirates and Chiefs players for Ghana clash

South Africa manager Molefi Ntseki has explained his reasons for not picking players from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for the Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana on Thursday.

According to Ntseki, he is overseeing the team for the first time in a competitive game, talent alone is not enough to be in his team but the personalities of the players counts.

“I think when I was also growing up as a footballer, as a coach, I used to question myself how do you get a player in the national team,” Ntseki told KickOff.

“In the national team it’s not only about the talent, but it’s also about the personalities that you bring in the national team. And if you look at Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates, Sundowns, all the big teams that we had in the past, they used to recruit the best players, not only in terms of talent but in terms of personality.

“So, they had a very strong personality, they had very strong characters coming into the game. You talk of Doctor Khumalo, who was a highly celebrated player, but on the day, he would give you his best, he would never disappoint anyone, very consistent.

“So, I think currently if we can have more consistent performances from the players coming from those clubs, we will have more of them in the national team.”