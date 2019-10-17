South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki targets top spot finish in Group C of AFCON qualifiers

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki says his main goal is to lead the team top Group C of the Nations Cup qualifiers which begins with a game against Ghana next month.

Molefi, who was named coach of the Bafana Bafana after the Cup of Nations began his stint with the team with a friendly win against Mali.

The experienced tactitian has now switched his attention to the Nations Cup qualifiers insisting he wants to finish top of Group ahead of Ghana, Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe.

"We are not just playing a team in our group to qualify. We have raised the bar to say we want to win the group," the coach said at a media conference after the match against Mali," he said after the game.

"Winning the group means every game we play is important because we cannot drop points. If you drop points you will be worried more about not winning the group.

"If we win the group that will also help us in terms of CAF and Fifa rankings."