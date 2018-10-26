South Africa coach Simphiwe Dludlu names final squad for U-17 Women’s World Cup

South Africa coach Simphiwe Dludlu has announced her final squad for next month’s Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Uruguay.

Bantwana coach Simphiwe Dludlu on Thursday, named her final 21-member South Africa’s National U-17 Women’s squad that will represent South Africa at the forthcoming 2018 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for Uruguay from 13 November to 1 December.

The Bantwana coach admitted that it was not an easy process to trim the squad to 21 since almost all of the players in camp had shown the resolve to be part of the team going to the FIFA World Cup.

Bantwana are pitted in Group B together with Mexico, Japan and Brazil as they attempt to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

“Trimming the squad to the final 21 was not an easy process because we had brought in talented players in our provisional squad to select from,” Dludlu said.

“The technical staff had to sit down and we had long and tough decisions to make to reach the final squad. But I am glad with the final product and this team should make the country proud.”

Dludlu thanked the parents who allowed their children to form part of her provisional squad, adding that she would not have managed this whole process of preparing for the World Cup without their support.

“I would like to thank the schools, parents and clubs who allowed us to take their children for this amount of time to prepare for the World Cup. None of this would have possible without their support. We would really like to thank them for that. They made it easy for us and for that we are really appreciative.”

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup – PREPARATION CAMP

Goalkeepers 1. KaydeeWindvogel Goalkeeper 2. Leigh Brophy Goalkeeper 3. ManankiMakhoana Goalkeeper

Defenders 4. Lonathemba Mhlongo 5. Jessica Wade 6. Yolanda Nduli 7. YenzokuhleNgubane 8. NkatekoNkhuna 9. Fikile Magama

Midfielders 10. Oratile Mokwena 11. Karabo Dhlamini 12. Serenity Warner 13. ZethembisoVilakazi 14. Miche Minnies 15. SphumeleleShamase 16. Sibulele Holweni 17. ThubelihleShamase 18. Khunjulwa Mali

Strikers 19. Chelsea Daniels 20. ZikhonaNogqala 21. Amber Edwards