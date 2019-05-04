South Africa confirm friendly against Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2019

South Africa manager Stuart Baxter has confirmed the Bafana Bafana will play the Black Stars of Ghana in a friendly as part of preparations ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt in June.

The South Africans have been drawn in Group C alongside Namibia, Morocco and Ivory Coast.

Coach Stuart Baxter sees the game against Ghana as a good test for their clash with the Ivorians.

“We want to play an international friendly before we leave South Africa and we’ve been speaking to Zambia, so they’ve also said they’re willing to play, but we haven’t got official confirmation - Ghana we do have, that’s confirmed,” Baxter said via Soccer Laduma.

“We don’t want to play too close to the Ivory Coast game, but we want to play two teams that will bring everybody up to speed - it doesn’t have to be an official national match, it could just be in place of training,” concluded Baxter.

The 1996 Nations Cup winners are set to camp in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the tournament in Egypt.