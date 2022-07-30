South Africa legend Benni McCarthy joins Manchester United's first team coaching staff

Former South Africa forward, Bennin McCarthy, is the newest addition to Manchester United's coaching staff.

The legendary forward joins Erik Ten Hag's coaching staff as striker's coach ahead of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

Ten Hag had wanted to to work with Robin Van Persie as striker's coach, but after the ex-Man United forward turned down the offer.

The Dutch trainer switched to the South African, who had a spell in the Netherlands with Ajax Amsterdam in the past.

Benni McCarthy is unattached after leaving Cape Town City FC and has already travelled to Manchester to begin works with the English giants.

🔴 BREAKING NEWS 🔴 Benni McCarthy signs for Manchester United as the First Team Strikers Coach!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hsTTi3CUJy — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2022

The South African played in England for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham, and was in the past linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Benni McCarthy is fondly remembered for playing a key role in Jose Mourinho's UEFA Champions League winning squad of 2004.

Manchester United will begin their season at home against Brighton and Hove Albion next month.