South Africa lower side Passion FC capture Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Kwaku on short-term deal

Published on: 07 August 2019

South Africa lower division side Passion FC have signed Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Kweku on a short term deal.

He joins from Ghanaian lower division side New Town Youth FC.

The versatile midfielder is expected to boost the ranks of the Carolina-based side.

“My expectation is to achieve a lot with my new club, go far with them and also win more laurels with them. The atmosphere here is very unique as compared to that of Ghana and I must say the reception given to me was wonderful,” he is quoted by Diski Sports. 

In his final words for the fans he said ” the fans should watch out for something great from me and the team as a whole.”

He previously played for Ghana's Under-20 team.

