South Africa U23 coach Notoane has no tactics against Ghana today for Olympic Games ticket

South Africa under-23 coach David Notoane says they have no tactics for their clash against Ghana today insisting his side's only focus is to fight to get the final ticket to the Olympic Games.

The Black Meteors have one last chance to qualify for the competition in Tokyo next year after they lost to Ivory Coast in the semi finals some few days ago.

Ghana will now play the South Africa in the third place playfoff on Friday afternoon at 1400 GMT at the Cairo International Stadium for Africa's final tickets to the competition.

A win for the Black Meteors will secure their place in Tokyo along with Egypt and Ivory Coast, who will play the final of the Africa U23 Championship on Friday night.

Coach Notoane says he wont be deploying fancy tactics for the match knowing that their clash with Ghana will be tough.

"We've got a big game tomorrow against Ghana, and of course the most important thing is to buy our ticket to go to Tokyo," said Notoane.

"We are queuing at the moment, ready for check-in, and tomorrow we will see if we are going through into the plane or not.

"It's been a tough journey and a tough trip [to the third-place play-off], especially in the last game – it was very dramatic and emotionally draining.

"We've been able to pick ourselves up, re-focus the players and re-energize ourselves to make sure that tomorrow we come with the right spirit and desire to do what's necessary to go to Tokyo.

"In terms of tactics – no tactics! What matters is to go through to Tokyo, and I'm sure it's the same for Ghana, and t's now more about the mind and heart to want to get to Tokyo, so we look forward to the game."