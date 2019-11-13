South Africa won't be intimidated by Ghana's stars - goalkeeper Ronwen Williams

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says his side will not be intimidated by the pedigree of Ghana players when the two teams clash in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The game at the Cape Coast stadium has been caricatured as a lightweight team against a collection of heavyweights.

But SuperSport United last line of defense Ronwen Williams insists they will not be overwhelmed against a star studded Ghanaian team including Thomas Partey, Andre and Jordan Ayew.

“On the continent‚ tactics are different to win games and that makes it difficult‚" he said.

"You also have big crowds who will be backing their international stars.

"Some of those international stars play in high quality games every week.

“Sometimes here at home you go to Thohoyandou Stadium and you can see that the guys don’t fancy it‚ but I am always up for the challenge.

"Ghana are taking us to another venue and not in Accra‚ that is going to make it difficult for us.

"We just have to take it as a challenge by going out there to play our normal game and hopefully get a good result.”