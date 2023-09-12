South African club CEO and captain tie the knot

Over the weekend, Sinenjabulo Zungu, the CEO of South African club AmaZulu FC, and the club's striker and captain, Bongi "Mdeva" Ntuli, celebrated their wedding in a joyous occasion.

Zungu, a Durban native with a business science degree from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Spain, returned to South Africa after her studies to take up her role as CEO of a forensic auditing firm. Later, she became a consultant for her father's football club, AmaZulu FC.

The couple previously had a traditional ceremony in May, the umbondo, held at Ntuli's family home in KwaXimba village outside Pietermaritzburg, where Zungu was warmly welcomed into the Ntuli family.

A video of their wedding festivities was shared on social media, giving a glimpse into the special event. The newlyweds are now set to enjoy a honeymoon, starting in the Maldives, followed by celebrations in Europe with family and friends.