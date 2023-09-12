GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
South African club CEO and captain tie the knot

Published on: 12 September 2023
Over the weekend, Sinenjabulo Zungu, the CEO of South African club AmaZulu FC, and the club's striker and captain, Bongi "Mdeva" Ntuli, celebrated their wedding in a joyous occasion.

Zungu, a Durban native with a business science degree from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Spain, returned to South Africa after her studies to take up her role as CEO of a forensic auditing firm. Later, she became a consultant for her father's football club, AmaZulu FC.

The couple previously had a traditional ceremony in May, the umbondo, held at Ntuli's family home in KwaXimba village outside Pietermaritzburg, where Zungu was warmly welcomed into the Ntuli family.

A video of their wedding festivities was shared on social media, giving a glimpse into the special event. The newlyweds are now set to enjoy a honeymoon, starting in the Maldives, followed by celebrations in Europe with family and friends.

