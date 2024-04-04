South African footballer Luke Fleurs fatally shot in Johannesburg car hijacking

South African defender Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life in a car hijacking incident in Johannesburg, as confirmed by his club Kaizer Chiefs in a statement released on Thursday.

In the statement, the club expressed profound sadness, stating, "It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs, tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg."

The club extended heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to Fleurs, adding, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peace."

The shooting occurred at a petrol station in the suburb of Florida on Wednesday night. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo revealed that Fleurs was shot and killed by the suspects.

"The suspects pointed [at] him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body," Masondo stated.

Despite efforts to rush Fleurs to the nearest medical care centre, he was confirmed dead upon arrival. Police have initiated an investigation into the shooting, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

Fleurs began his football career at Ubuntu Cape Town before spending five years at SuperSport United.

He joined Kaizer Chiefs the previous year, also making appearances at the youth level in the South Africa national team setup and representing his country at the Tokyo Olympics.