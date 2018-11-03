South African referee to officiate Ethiopia- Ghana AFCON qualifier

South African referee Victor Gomes has been appointed to officiate the 2019 Cup of Nations Group F qualifier clash between Ethiopia and Ghana.

The Walias will host Ghana in the fifth round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F qualifiers on November 18 in Adis Ababa.

Gomes, 35, will be assisted on the lines by his compatriots Zakhele Siwela and Johannes Moshidi with Victor Hlungwani acting as the fourth referee.

The highly- respected referee was approached to fix the result of the African Confederation Cup first leg tie between Nigerian side Plateau United and USM Alger of Algeria in April 2018 but he rejected any amount offered him and subsequently reported the matter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ghana thrashed Ethiopia 5-0 at the Baba Yara stadium last year and will be hoping to record good score line in Adis Ababa to brighten their qualification to next year’s finals.

Kenya currently lead Group F with seven points followed by Ethiopia with four points with African powerhouse Ghana occupying the third spot with three points in two games.