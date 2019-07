Bidvest Wits have released Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Gyimah, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 28-year-old has been told to look elsewhere after making just five appearances in all competitions for the Clever Boys last season.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder joined from Swedish second-tier side Helsingborgs IF in 2017.

He re-united with former boss Gavin Hunt but failed to cement a place in the team.

The former Ghana international has been frozen out of the team to free their wage bill.