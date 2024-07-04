South African side Sekhukhune United part ways with former Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah

South African Premier League side Sekhukhune United have released former Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyimah.

The 33-year-old is among 13 players that have been yanked by the DSTV Premiership side.

Gyimah, a former Ghana international joined Sekhukhune United in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

However, the Ghanaian has struggled to cement his position in the team, constantly clashing with the club's management over his lack of playing opportunities.

The versatile Ghanaian last played for Sekhukhune on 12 November 2023 when they beat SuperSport United 2-1.

Gyimah feels he's been undervalued at the club and has used several opportunities to vent his frustrations at the club's leadership.

He has consistently accused the club management of failing to appreciate his efforts, according multiple reports in South Africa.

Edwin Gyimah has spent most of the last decade playing in South Africa for SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest and Black Leopards.

The former Ghanaian international has also played for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden.

He was part of the Ghana national team in the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Gabon in 2017."