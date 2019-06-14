South Africa's PSL is African league with highest number of players at 2019 AFCON

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) in South Africa will have the highest number of players at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Absa Premiership will have 42 players taking part in the tournament this month in Egypt.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits, Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows, Highlands Park, Supersport United, Cape Town City FC amongst others have a representative in the tournament.

The PSL have 17 players who will be donning the South Africa (Bafana Bafana) colours when the tournament begins.

13 players are also in the Zimbabwe final squad flying to Egypt for the tournament. This includes Khama Billiat who plays for Kaizer Chiefs.

Namibia have five of their players who play club football in the South African top-flight.

Top countries like Ghana, Ivory Coast and Nigeria have at least a player coming from the PSL.

Africa's current best goalkeeper Denis Onyango who will be keeping the posts for Uganda also plays in the PSL.

Egypt Premier League follows the PSL in terms of the number of representation at Africa's flagship football competition with 24 players.

Fifteen of these players coming from top sides like Al Ahly SC, Zamalek SC, Ismaily SC, Pyramids FC and Arab Contractors are in the Egypt team.

North African giants Morocco and Tunisia have players also from the Egypt elite division making the cut to the tournament in Egypt.

Tanzania, Angola, Namibia, Uganda and others have their players coming from the Egypt Premier League.

The Tanzania Premier League shockingly comes third with most player representation at the 2019 AFCON. The league 20 players overall.

Interestingly 14 of the 20 players are all in the Tanzania final squad for the tournament in Egypt next week with the remaining six included in Burundi, Uganda and Zimbabwe squads.

The Tunisia Ligue 1 comes close with 14 players with nine players to the Pharaohs whilst the others come from Algeria, Benin and Mauritania.

Angola's Girabola follows suit with a representation of 13 players- 12 made the Angola squad and one in the DR Congo.

The Kenya Premier League have 12 players flying to Egypt with their respective countries for the 2019 AFCON.

The Harambee Stars boast of nine of the players and other three in the Burundi team.

Even though Zambia will be absent during the 2019 AFCON, the league which is Zambia Super League is being represented with 10 players.

Four in the Burundi squad, two each in Namibia and Kenya, one each in Tanzania and Zimbabwe squads.

Below is the Top 20 leagues with highest representation at the 2019 AFCON:

South Africa - 42

Egypt - 24

Tanzania - 20

Tunisia - 14

Angola - 13

Kenya - 12

Zambia - 10

Namibia - 9

DR Congo - 8

Mauritania - 6

Algeria - 5

Uganda - 5

South Africa (1st Div.) - 4

Morocco - 4

Ethiopia - 3

Ivory Coast - 2

Mali - 2

Rwanda - 2

Madagascar - 2

Nigeria - 2

Benin - 2

By Nuhu Adams