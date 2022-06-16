South Korea coach Paulo Bento happy with how side has stuck to their style in friendlies

South Korea coach Paulo Bento has been left delighted with the way his side stuck to their system despite mixed results in recent friendly matches.

Tuesday's 4-1 demolishing of Egypt ended a busy schedule for the Asian giants in series of friendly matches.

South Korea lost 5-1 to five-time world champions Brazil but continued with a 2-0 win over Chile and 2-2 draw against Paraguay.

The side has conceded first in three of four matches, shipping in eight goals in total but coach Paulo Bento wants to draw positives rather than dwell on defensive frailties.

"We're going to make mistakes in the future, and we should try to improve that," Yonhap news agency quoted Bento as saying after the Egypt victory.

"At the same time, there were many, many things we did well. "The most important for me was the way we reacted (against Chile) after we lost (to Brazil), and the way we reacted after we were losing 2-0 (to Paraguay) in the second half and kept playing in our style.

"This is the best thing." The loss to Brazil triggered jitters in South Korea over Bento's adventurous style with some critics calling for a return to the days when the national team adopted a safety-first approach.

The Taeguk Warriors have been drawn to face Portugal, Ghana, and Uruguay in the group stage of the World Cup and Bento said he was pleased that one vital ingredient was already in place ahead of that challenge in November.

"The team spirit," he replied when asked what had most pleased him most from the four games.