South Korea confirm departure of coach Paulo Bento

South Korea confirmed the departure of head coach Paulo Bento after reaching the 2022 World Cup round of 16.

After Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1, the Portuguese announced he would not continue coaching the Asian country, and the football association accepted his decision.

South Korea were in the same group as Ghana and lost to the Black Stars, but a draw against Uruguay and a win against Portugal helped them progress.

"I would like to express my feelings after spending time with the Korean national soccer team." He said, "First of all, I would like to thank the people of Korea for their support over the past four years. I would also like to thank all the support staff."

He also left a message for the players. “I am especially grateful for the professionalism, attitude and attitude shown by the players. They gave me the opportunity to have the most beautiful experience in my life that I will never forget,” said Bento.

Finally, coach Bento said, "It is time to leave while looking to the future, wishing for the endless development of Korean football. Korea will always be a part of my life, and our players will always be with me forever in my heart."

Bento has been linked with the vacant Ghana job.