GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Southampton boss Ivan Juric happy with ‘dangerous’ attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana despite defeat

Published on: 17 February 2025
Southampton boss Ivan Juric happy with ‘dangerous’ attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana despite defeat
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Sam Amo-Ameyaw(L) and Kamaldeen Sulemana during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on November 21, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Southampton FC manager Ivan Juric has praised Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana for his improved performance, despite the team's 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Sulemana, who faced criticism last weekend, returned to the scoresheet with his first Premier League goal of the season. Juric commended the winger's performance, describing him as a "great guy" with "great quality".

"He's a great guy, great quality. I think he can do really well," Juric said. "Today he scored a great goal, he was dangerous all the match and I'm very happy with him."

Sulemana's goal was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing match for Southampton, who now sit at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The team will look to bounce back next weekend when they host Brighton at St. Mary's.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more