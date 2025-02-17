Southampton boss Ivan Juric happy with ‘dangerous’ attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana despite defeat

Southampton FC manager Ivan Juric has praised Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana for his improved performance, despite the team's 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Sulemana, who faced criticism last weekend, returned to the scoresheet with his first Premier League goal of the season. Juric commended the winger's performance, describing him as a "great guy" with "great quality".

"He's a great guy, great quality. I think he can do really well," Juric said. "Today he scored a great goal, he was dangerous all the match and I'm very happy with him."

Sulemana's goal was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing match for Southampton, who now sit at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The team will look to bounce back next weekend when they host Brighton at St. Mary's.