Southampton coach pleased with performance despite defeat, says Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed that Southampton's coach was pleased with the team's performance despite their 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

Sulemana, who scored Southampton's only goal in the match, stated that the coach was happy with the effort the team put in, despite acknowledging that their quality was not the best.

"I think the coach was quite happy with the effort we put in. We gave our all, we created a lot of chances but obviously our quality wasn't the best," Sulemana said.

The talented forward also reflected on his personal performance, expressing his desire to improve. "Me too, specifically, I think I had three shots, none of them was on target until the goal. I think I should do better personally and we should take our chances better."

Sulemana attributed Bournemouth's success to their ability to win second balls, which allowed them to launch dangerous attacks.

He also noted that Southampton adopted a more direct approach in the second half.

The 21-year-old is gradually getting back to his best after making a full recovery from his injury.