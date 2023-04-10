Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu left out of squad over commitment concerns

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has been left out of recent matchday squads due to concerns about his commitment to the team, according to a report from The Athletic.

The report also suggests that it is increasingly unlikely that the 23-year-old centre-back will extend his current deal with the club, which is set to expire in June 2024.

Salisu has found it challenging to secure regular game time under the new manager Rubén Sellés, making just one appearance in the last eight Premier League games. Initially, it was reported that he was carrying an injury, but it now appears that he is fully fit but not in the plans of the Spanish manager.

With Salisu's future at Southampton now in doubt, recent reports have linked him with a move away from the club, with both Newcastle United and Manchester United reportedly interested in signing the talented defender.

It remains to be seen where Salisu will end up next, but it seems clear that he may be forced to part ways with the club in search of more regular playing time.

Salisu, who is 23 years old, joined Southampton in 2020 from Real Valladolid in Spain and after a slow start established himself as a trusted defender last season and in the early parts of the current season.