Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu makes decision to play for Ghana - Kurt Okraku confirms

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has finally made the decision to represent Ghana at the international level after several failed attempts.

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has confirmed that the 23-year-old is available for selection after snubbing the team for several months.

"Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams ,Mohammed Salisu ,Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah, available for national selection. Below ,yours truly with the dad of Tariq (Ahmed). Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed." Okraku posted on Facebook.

He becomes the latest player to commit his international future to Ghana following successes with Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams and German trio Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah.

Salisu enjoyed a decent campaign with the Saints last season, stepping up to replace Janick Vestegard who left to join Leicester City last summer.

The former Real Valladolid star made 31 appearances in the English Premier League and two in the EFL Cup, where he scored against Sheffield United, his first and only goal for the club.

He joined the St Mary's outfit in the summer of 2020 from Spanish outfit Real Valladoli