Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu ruled out of Bournemouth clash due to groin injury

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is set to miss the club's upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury.

The Ghanaian centre-back has been sidelined for the last few matches due to the issue.

Speaking about Salisu's injury, Southampton assistant coach Ruben Selles said: "Mohammed Salisu is unavailable, and is working his way back from a groin issue."

Salisu joined the Saints in 2020 from Spanish side Real Valladolid, but he has struggled with injuries during his time in England. Despite that, he has shown promising signs when he has been fit to play.

Southampton, who are currently bottom of the Premier League table and fighting to avoid relegation, will be hoping for a win against Bournemouth on Thursday to boost their chances of survival. The return of striker Che Adams, who has been out of action due to a calf problem, will be a welcome boost for the team.

Selles also gave updates on other Southampton players during his pre-match press conference, saying: "Ainsley Maitland-Niles was ineligible for that match against his parent club but the Gunners loanee is now back available, though it’s not good news for Salisu or Tino Livramento, who is still working his way back to full fitness after a year out with a serious knee injury. Teenage defender Juan Larios is also out until the end of the season with a thigh issue."

Southampton will be hoping for a positive result against Bournemouth as they look to climb out of the relegation zone with just six games remaining in the season.