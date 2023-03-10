Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu set for injury comeback against Man United

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is expected to make his return to the pitch this weekend when his side takes on Manchester United.

The Ghana international has been out of action for the last four games after suffering an injury during the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 11th.

Salisu has been sidelined since the appointment of new manager Ruben Selles, who replaced Nathan Jones after he was sacked by the club.

The defender missed important Premier League games against Chelsea, Leeds United, and Leicester City, as well as the shocking FA Cup defeat to Grimsby Town.

However, reports suggest that the 23-year-old has now fully recovered and is ready to play a crucial role for Southampton as they battle against relegation in the English top flight.

Salisu's return to the squad is a major boost for Southampton, as the defender has shown immense potential since joining the club in 2020 from Real Valladolid.

He has been named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola, highlighting his importance to both his club and country.