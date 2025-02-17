Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana backed to impress in subsequent games after scoring

Southampton FC manager Ivan Juric has backed Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana to build on his impressive performance against AFC Bournemouth.

Sulemana scored his first Premier League goal of the season in the 3-1 home defeat, showcasing his quality and potential.

Juric praised Sulemana's display, describing him as a "great guy" with "great quality". "He's a great guy, great quality. I think he can do really well," Juric said. "Today he scored a great goal, he was dangerous all the match and I'm very happy with him."

With Sulemana finding his scoring form, Juric will be hoping the Ghanaian winger can continue to impress in subsequent games.

Southampton, who are currently struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table, will need Sulemana's creativity and goal-scoring ability to help them climb the table.

Next up for Southampton is a home game against Brighton at St. Mary's, where Sulemana will look to build on his momentum and help his team secure a much-needed win.