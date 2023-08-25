Southampton-Genk swap deal crumbles as Joseph Paintsil's move hits roadblock; Leeds United enter fray

A swap deal between Southampton and Genk, involving Paul Onuachu and Joseph Paintsil, has collapsed after both players turned down the move, according to The Athletic.

The clubs had been negotiating a deal valued at €8 million (£6.8 million) plus €2 million (£1.7 million) in bonuses, but the players' rejection has resulted in the cancellation of the transfer.

Paul Onuachu, a forward, joined Southampton in February on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Genk. Despite making 12 appearances for the south coast side, the 29-year-old is yet to score a goal.

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghana winger who has been with Genk since 2018, experienced a loan spell at Turkish side Ankaragucu during the 2020-21 season. With 143 appearances for Genk, he has contributed 32 goals to the club's tally.

In a parallel development, Leeds United have entered the fray by offering €10 million to acquire Joseph Paintsil from KRC Genk.

The proposed transfer also includes a sell-on clause for the Belgian club, though they have not yet responded to the offer. Should negotiations stall, Leeds United is prepared to consider alternative options in their pursuit of the talented winger.