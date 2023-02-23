Southampton interim manager opens up on first meeting with winter signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu

Interim manager of Southampton, Ruben Selles has opened up on his first meeting with transfer deadline day signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu.

The duo were signed by sacked manager Nathan Jones, but played only two games under the English man.

Selles replaced Jones and has already won his first game in charge of the Saints, starting both players in the game against Chelsea.

"That was an easy conversation to tell them what to expect. I know they were attached with Nathan because he was in the process of picking them up…It has not been difficult. It has been more touch related; that’s what we need from you and that’s where we see now and possibly in the future,” he said.

Despite the victory over Chelsea, Southampton sit bottom of the English Premier League with 15 games remaining.

Sulemana joined the Saints on January transfer deadline day from French outfit Stade Rennais.