Southampton make improved offer to Stade Rennais for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton have returned to Stade Rennais with an improved offer for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the winter transfer window.

The English club had an early offer of 17 million Euros rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit as they remain adamant on selling the 20-year-old forward.

However, Southampton have added 3 million Euros to their initial offer, making it 20 million Euros for the Ghanaian attacker.

Stade Rennais are tempted to accept offer following the signing of Cameroonian attacker Karl Toko-Ekambi from Olympique Lyonnais. Loum Tchaouna is expected to be recalled from Dijion, where he is currently playing on loan.

Sulemana has struggled for game time this season following battles with injuries.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star has two-and-a-half year left on his current deal.

Newcastle United are monitoring the winger's situation and could make a move Suelamana in the summer transfer window.