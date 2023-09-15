Southampton manager Banks on Kamaldeen Sulemana's return to boost club's season

Southampton manager Russel Martin is pinning his hopes on the return of Kamaldeen Sulemana to make a significant impact on the club's season.

Sulemana, who joined Southampton from French club Rennes in January, is finally set to return after an injury that kept him sidelined at the start of the season, even forcing him to miss international duty with Ghana this month.

Martin expressed his excitement about Sulemana's potential contributions, highlighting the player's energy and talent. He emphasised the importance of getting Sulemana back to full fitness so he can make a difference on the field.

"I love watching him in training. He's got so much talent," Martin enthused. "We have to make sure we can get him to a place where we can really trust him, and he can trust himself to put in a performance."

Sulemana's return will be a welcome boost for Southampton, as the talented attacker demonstrated his abilities in the previous season, particularly with a memorable brace against Liverpool on the final day. The club hope his return can positively impact their performance in the English Championship.

Southampton have made a decent start to the season with three wins, a draw and a defeat in five games.