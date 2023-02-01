Southampton manager believes Kamaldeen Sulemana can make an immediate impact at the club

Southampton manager Nathan Jones has described the signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana as a positive one for the club.

Sulemana signed a four-and-a-half year deal to join the Saints from French outfit Stade Rennais on transfer deadline day.

His arrival is expected to spark a revival at the relegation threatened side.

“This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us," said Jones after the signing of the winger.

“He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future.”

The 20-year-old forward leaves Ligue 1 after a season-and-a-half with Rennais, where he made 47 appearances and contributed six goals.

Southampton, who were eliminated from the Caraboa Cup on Tuesday by Newcastle United, will shift their attention to Premier League survival.

Sulemana joins compatriot Mohammed Salisu at the Saint Mary's.