Southampton manager delighted by Kamaldeen Sulemana's comeback following successful red card appeal

Southampton manager Russell Martin has expressed his excitement as winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is set to make a triumphant return to the field on match day six.

This comes after a successful appeal overturned the red card he received during Southampton's challenging 5-1 defeat against Leicester City at the Saint Mary's Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's red card initially meant he would be sidelined for three matches, casting a shadow over Southampton's upcoming fixtures. However, the Saints took action by appealing the referee's decision, and their efforts paid off as the appeal was fruitful.

Southampton's manager, Martin, was visibly pleased with the outcome and described it as "good news" for the team.

“Jan Bednarek is back in the squad, and we won our appeal with Kamaldeen, so Kamaldeen is in the squad, which is good news,” Martin stated.

With Kamaldeen back in the squad, Southampton FC is looking forward to their next English Championship clash, which will see them face Ipswich Town on the road.

This development is sure to be a relief for both the player and Southampton FC fans, as they anticipate Kamaldeen Sulemana's return to action and his potential contribution to the team's upcoming matches.