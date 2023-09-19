Southampton manager hails Kamaldeen Sulemana's red card decision as 'good news'

Southampton manager Russell Martin expressed his delight after the controversial red card issued to attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana was rescinded, making him eligible for the club's upcoming match against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

Sulemana, who was making his first start of the season after recovering from an injury, was sent off during Southampton's 5-1 loss to Leicester City on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Saint Mary's Stadium. The Ghanaian received a straight red card, which would have resulted in him missing three games.

However, Southampton FC decided to appeal the referee's decision, and their appeal was successful. Manager Russell Martin welcomed this outcome as "good news" for the team.

"Jan Bednarek is back in the squad, and we won our appeal with Kamaldeen, so Kamaldeen is in the squad, which is good news," Martin stated.

Southampton will be aiming for a strong comeback against Ipswich after their disappointing defeat to Leicester City at home. Kamaldeen Sulemana's availability will be a boost to the team as they look to secure a positive result in their next fixture.